Woman Wanted After Being Stopped In Stolen Vehicle In Area

Know her?

A Hudson Valley woman is wanted by New York State Police investigators after being arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property last year when she was busted by troopers in a stolen car.

An alert was issued for 31-year-old Amy Cornielle, who is wanted by investigators in Highland after she was a passenger in a vehicle at approximately 1 a.m. on Dec. 8 last year, which had been reported stolen out of Monroe County.

Cornielle later failed to return to court in Gardiner and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. She is wanted on a charge of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police described Cornielle as 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Highland by calling (843) 691-2922 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

