Police & Fire

Woman Used Stolen ID To Get $14K In Medical Treatment, State Police Say

Shannon Kett
Shannon Kett Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 29-year-old woman is wanted by New York State Police for allegedly assuming another person’s identity in the area last year to obtain thousands of dollars in medical care in an effort to avoid a previous arrest warrant.

An alert was issued by State Police in Dover Plains as they attempt to locate Amenia resident Shannon Kett, 29, who is wanted for two counts of identity theft after she stole a victim's identity to receive more than $14,000 worth of medical treatment.

In 2016 , Kett was arrested in an Amenia home with 500 bags of heroin, 85 bags of crack cocaine, a quantity of marijuana, scales, packaging materials and two illegal handguns including a .45 caliber and a .380 caliber,

In March last year, Kett was arrested for fraudulently assuming the identity of her victim to obtain the medical treatment, and avoid detection due to the previously active arrest warrant.

Kett is wanted by New York State Police and the Dutchess County Court after she failed to appear for court proceedings in June last year.

Investigators described Kett as being 5-foot-4, weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. According to police, Kett is known to have ties to Dover and New York City.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Dover Plains by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

