Woman Takes State Police On Two-County Pursuit, Hits Four Cruisers

A woman was arrested after failing to for police and taking officers on a cross-county pursuit hitting several state police vehicles along the way.

The incident began around 6:50 a.m., Monday, Nov. 30, n Greene County in the town of Hunter when Erica Overhill, 31, of Johnson City, Tennessee, when state police attempted to stop a 2003 Honda for traffic violations, said Trooper Steve Nevel.

The vehicle failed to stop and attempted to flee from the trooper. The vehicle continued south on 23A and entered Interstate 87 going south into Ulster County until exiting at exit 19 and continued in the city of Kingston where the pursuit ended on Abeel Street, Nevel said.

Overhill was taken into custody. During the pursuit, four state police vehicles were damaged. The pursuit covered approximately 30 miles and lasted 25 minutes.

Overhill was issued 21 tickets and was charged with:

Criminal mischief

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful possession of marijuana.

She is currently being held.

