Woman Studying Parachuting Injured In Skydiving Accident In Hudson Valley

A parachute student from Fairfield County was injured making her final approach to the ground after her jump at a Hudson Valley skydiving facility when she collided with a plane lifting off the runway, according to authorities.
State police responded to the scene of the incident in Ulster County at Skydive the Ranch in Gardiner at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.
Police said that 24-year-old Kristin Silva, of New Haven, landed on the left wing of the aircraft, and her lower left calf and chin were lacerated by one of the aircraft's propellers.
According to police, Silva's parachute became entangled in the propeller; she was cut down from the plane by onlookers. She was reportedly conscious and alert after the incident.
This is not the first accident that has taken place at Skydive the Ranch:
- In June of 2020, the body of 40-year-old skydiver William McCartin, who had jumped out of a plane at the facility, was found without a parachute. McCartin, according to state police, was found in the parking lot of the Gardiner Fire Department. Witnesses said that when McCartin initially jumped from 14,000 feet he was outfitted with a parachute, but police were unable to find the parachute in question.
- Just a week after William McCartin's death on July 5, 41-year-old skydiver David Richardson succumbed to his injuries after hitting the ground at a high speed while attempting a "swoop landing."
- On June 15 of 2012, the hard opening of his parachute fractured the spine of 25-year-old skydiving instructor Alexander Chulsky during a tandem jump, leaving him unable to control the parachute and leading to both his own death and the death of 49-year-old Chappaqua real estate executive David Winoker.
State police said that Silva's injuries were not life threatening. She was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center after the incident.
