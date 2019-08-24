Contact Us
Woman Struck, Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver In Westchester

Daily Voice
Central Avenue outside the Westchester County Center in White Plains.
Central Avenue outside the Westchester County Center in White Plains. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle driven by an alleged drunk driver in Westchester.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 24 on Central Avenue outside the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

The identity of the victim, reportedly in her 50s, has not yet been released. The driver, a 26-year-old Westchester resident who also not yet been identified, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

