Woman Stabbed In Rockland County, Suspect Behind Bars, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman and then injuring himself.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 6 a.m., Sunday, April 2, at a home in the village of Chestnut Ridge.

Ramapo Police responded to the home after receiving a report of a woman stabbed, said Det. Lt. Chris Franklin, of the Ramapo Police.

Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered a woman who had sustained a non-life-threatening injury to the neck as a result of the incident. She was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect, identified as Jose Cevallos-Moscoso, age 50, of Chestnut Ridge, was still on the scene. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for self-inflicted injuries, Franklin said.

He was treated and released from the hospital and placed under arrest.

Cevallos-Moscoso was charged with:

Attempted murder

Attempted assault

Assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

He was arraigned and held on a $75,000 bond and turned over to the custody of the Rockland County Jail pending future court appearances.

RPD was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, Rockland Paramedic Services, and the William P. Faist Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

