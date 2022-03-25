Woman Says Man Tried To Lure Her Into Van At Business Park In Hudson Valley

A suspicious man sought to lure a woman into the back of his van in the parking area of a Northern Westchester business park, police said.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, March 21, a woman walked into North Castle Police Headquarters to advise that she had just been approached by a man trolling in a van.

Police said the woman reported that she was walking in the parking lot of a Business Park Drive building in Arming at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon when she was approached by a man between the age of 45 and 50 who was operating a “newer model, brown-colored van.”

It is alleged that the suspicious man pulled alongside the woman and said “Hi pretty girl, give me some sugar in the back of my van?”

The woman was able to ignore the man and walked into a nearby building, at which point she said the driver drove through the parking lot, and onto Business Park Drive before making a right onto Route 22.

Officers from the North Castle Police Department responded to the scene and canvased the area for the suspicious man, but neither he nor his van was located.

