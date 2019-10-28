Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Woman Rescued After Rollover Rockland Crash

Kathy Reakes
One person received minor injuries after rolling their vehicle.
One person received minor injuries after rolling their vehicle. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A trapped driver was rescued by first responders after a rollover crash in the Rockland

The incident took place in the village of Montebello around 4:40 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, on River Road, said the Ramapo Police.

Arriving officers found the vehicle had rolled onto its side and a woman was trapped inside of the vehicle.

The woman was removed from the vehicle and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Tallman Volunteer firefighters work to remove the trapped driver.

Ramapo Police were assisted at the scene by the Tallman Volunteer Fire Department, Rockland Paramedic Services, and Ramapo Valley Ambulance.

