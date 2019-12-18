Woman Nabbed For Heroin Possession, Driving With Suspended License In Area, Police Say

A 27-year-old area woman was arrested for alleged possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop.

Mariah Candelario, of Late Katrine, was arrested around 10 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 16, following a stop by an Ulster County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, said Det. Lt. Abram Markiewicz.

An investigation during the stop allegedly found heroin and that Candelario's license had been suspended, police said.

Candelario was charged with possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

She was released on an appearance ticket.

