Woman Left 50 Dogs In Area Home With Little Food, Water, Police Say

Zak Failla
Iroldi left approximately 50 dogs in this Orange County home.
Iroldi left approximately 50 dogs in this Orange County home. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Dozens of dogs were abandoned with limited food and water by a Hudson Valley woman who is now facing animal abuse charges.

In Orange County, New York State Police investigators arrested Gulsen Iroldi, age 41, of Unionville, on Wednesday, Oct. 20 under a statute of the Agriculture and Markets Law for torturing animals and failure to provide sustenance.

Police said that the investigation determined that Iroldi left approximately 50 dogs in an area residence with very little food and water.

The dogs have been removed from the residence by the Dog Wardens from Deerpark and Minisink and relocated to the Port Jervis Humane Society to be evaluated by area veterinarians.

Each of the dogs was cleaned, groomed, provided food and water, and are all expected to make a full recovery.

Following her arrest, Iroldi was released on an appearance ticket to make a court appearance at a later date.

