Woman Leaving Bank Drive-Thru Crashes Into Home, Police Say

An 86-year-old woman drove into a home after leaving a bank drive-thru and losing control of her vehicle.

Saugerties Police responded to the incident in Ulster County around 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, after receiving notice of a crash on Market Street in the Village of Saugerties.

When police arrived on the scene, officers found that Joan Robinson, of Saugerties, was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion, just leaving the drive-thru at the Sawyer Bank when she accelerated as she entered Market Street, losing control of her vehicle, darting across the roadway and into a home, said Chief Joseph A. Sinagra.

Robinson’s vehicle and the structure sustained damaged in the collision.

Robinson was treated at the scene by paramedics from Diaz Ambulance and then transported to the Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus in Kingston for further evaluation, Sinagra said.

The Saugerties Fire Department and Building Inspector assisted at the scene.

