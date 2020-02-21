Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Early Morning Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Sullivan County.
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A woman was killed during a two-vehicle early morning crash in the Hudson Valley.

It happened around 6:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, in Sullivan County on Route 42 and Larsen Lane in South Fallsburg.

The woman, a driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Fallsburg Police Det. Travis Hartman.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man, was transported to Catskills Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Hartman said.

The identity of the woman is pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

