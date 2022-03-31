Woman Killed In Five-Alarm Blaze At Commercial Building In Hudson Valley

One woman was killed in a five-alarm blaze that broke out in a Westchester building, officials confirmed.

In New Rochelle, first responders were dispatched to a stretch of commercial buildings on Hamilton Avenue at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 31.

The buildings - which contain retail stores, office space, and one apartment for the property manager - spread through the structure and into the roof, officials said.

Multiple fire tower ladders were called to the scene to help contain the fire, which was bolstered by light winds and hazy weather.

In total, more than 75 firefighters responded to the scene.

While battling the fire, officials confirmed that one woman has been confirmed dead due to the blaze.

Her identity has not been released pending the notification of her family.

The fire led to a closure of North Avenue through a stretch of downtown New Rochelle.

“Today's details fire came in about 6 a.m. — crews arrived to find a heavy volume of fire towards the rear of the building on the Fifth Avenue side," New Rochelle Fire Chief Andrew Sandor stated.

"Went right to the cocksloft and spread right across the building. The building is made of heavy old-time construction and it's very hard to get access to the fire itself. Five-alarm mutual aid towns from area departments. One fatality confirmed."

There have been no other confirmed injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

