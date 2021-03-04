Woman Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Area

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

A Sullivan County woman was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer in a two-vehicle crash.
A Sullivan County woman was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer in a two-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 77-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Route 17K.

The crash took. place around 10:20 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, in Orange County on Route 17K and Long Lane in the town of Wallkill, State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said.

An investigation revealed that a 2012 Toyota Highlander was traveling on long Lane when the driver, Sullivan County resident Kathleen Stirling, of Bloomingburg, was attempting a left turn onto  Route 17K when she was struck by a Peterbilt tractor-trailer that was traveling westbound, Nevel said. 

Stirling was treated at the scene by the Town of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corps. She was then transported to Garnet Health in Middletown for further treatment. 

Stirling was conscious and alert when she was transported. While being treated at the hospital Stirling died from her injuries, Nevel said.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired or using a phone at the time of the accident.

