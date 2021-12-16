Woman Killed In Crash On Busy Hudson Valley Roadway

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 17K in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place around 4:20 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Orange County on Route 17K in the town of Montgomery, police said.

The crash occurred when one of the two vehicles crossed the double yellow line and side-swiped the oncoming vehicle, according to Public Information Officer Steven Rangi, of the Montgomery Police.

Killed was Eileen Habesland, age 44, of Buffalo, Rangi said.

The second driver remained at the scene and no charges have been filed to date.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the town of Montgomery Police at 845-457-9212.

