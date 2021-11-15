Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: New Confirmations Bring Number Of Tornadoes In NY/CT During Storm To Six
Police & Fire

Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car On Palisades Parkway In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police
New York State Police Photo Credit: NYSP

A woman who was crossing a busy Hudson Valley highway while hiking with her family was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Galina Surman, age 66, of Staten Island, was killed around 11:45 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, in Rockland County on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point. 

Trooper Steven Nevel said an investigation revealed the driver of a 2010 Acura-TL traveling northbound on the Palisades in the passing lane struck Surman who was attempting to cross the highway. 

Upon arrival, troopers observed someone performing life-saving measures and assisted with attempting to revive Surman.

All life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the hiker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the vehicle was not impaired and there are no charges pending.

State police were assisted at the scene by:

  • Stony Point EMS
  • New York State Police Park Police
  • New York State Park Rangers
  • Town of Stony Point Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.