Clarkstown Daily Voice
Woman Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In New City Parking Lot

Kathy Reakes
A 73-year-old New Hempstead woman was struck and killed in a parking lot in New City, said Ramapo Police. Photo Credit: Pixabay
A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a parking New City parking lot. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 73-year-old New Hempstead woman was struck and killed in a parking lot in New City, said police.

The incident happened around 2:19 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 484 New Hempstead Road when the woman was struck by a vehicle after leaving a program she attended at that location, according to Ramapo Police.

The Ramapo Senior Center is located at the address listed.

Accident investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

