Woman Hits Underground Propane Tank, Closing Roadway In Area For Hours

An area roadway was closed for hours after a woman allegedly crashed her vehicle into a utility pole and fence, before hitting an inground propane tank causing a major lead.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15 in Ulster County in Kerhonkson.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, the woman was driving on Route 209 in the area of the Dollar General when she lose control of her vehicle and struck a utility pole, a fence, and the valve to an underground propane tank causing a significant propane leak.

The service company which owned the tank was unable to stop the leak. As a result, Route 209 had to be closed and traffic was detoured until midnight, the department said.

Kerhonkson and Accord Fire Departments responded to the scene and used a nearby hydrant to spray the leak until the propane tank bleed off all its propane, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old woman from Staten Island, suffered no injuries as a result of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation and the vehicle remains at the scene until it can be safely removed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.