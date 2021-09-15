Contact Us
Woman From Area Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash

A Hudson Valley woman died and another person was injured in a chain-reaction crash in New Jersey, authorities said.

A tractor-trailer, a Scion, Hyundai SUV, Toyota Camry, and a Honda Accord were traveling west when the truck struck the back of the Scion, causing a collision with the other two cars on Route 280 in Essex County around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The Scion driver, Orange County resident Nicole A. Greco, age 51, of Chester, was killed.

The Hyundai driver, Daniel Clark,age  36, of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, suffered moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and there was no additional information available.

