Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 25-Year-Old Drowns After Slipping At Harriman State Park, Police Say
Police & Fire

Woman Forces Her Way Into Area Home, Threatens Resident With Knife, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A woman from Liberty allegedly demanded drugs and money from a Sullivan County homeowner.
A woman from Liberty allegedly demanded drugs and money from a Sullivan County homeowner. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The investigation into a home burglary in the Hudson Valley led to the arrest of a woman who allegedly threatened a homeowner with a knife before making off with medical marijuana, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers in Sullivan County responded to a home on Route 52 in Liberty on Thursday, July 16, where there was a report of an armed robbery.

Police said that Liberty resident Jennifer Medina, forced her way into the home and threatened an occupant with a knife, demanding money and drugs. She allegedly left after taking medical marijuana.

The investigation into the armed robbery led to Medina’s arrest on Sunday, July 26, police said.

Medina, 42, was charged with:

  • Burglary;
  • Robbery;
  • Criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Criminal Mischief;
  • Menacing.

Each of the crimes is a misdemeanor. Medina was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. No return court date has been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.