Woman Faces Prostitution Charge After Police Go Undercover In Area

A woman has been charged with prostitution after police completed an undercover operation in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, June 13 in Orange County, the New Windsor Police Department conducted the investigation at the A & A Spa, located on Windsor Highway, after receiving a complaint from a customer that prostitution was occurring inside the business.

During the investigation, an undercover police officer was offered sexual conduct in return for a fee by an employee of the spa, New Windsor Police said.

The employee, Queens resident Suwan Yang, age 56, of Flushing was charged with prostitution, a Class B misdemeanor.

She was issued an appearance ticket to appear on Tuesday, June 28 for arraignment at the Town of New Windsor Justice Court.

New Windsor Police Chief Robert Doss said he expects additional undercover operations and inspections "of these types of massage parlors and spas very soon."

"Consider this fair warning to those who operate these types of illicit businesses and to those individuals who visit them," Doss said. "We will not tolerate this type of activity in this town.”

The spa is located near an elementary school.

“The fact that this is occurring across the road from one of our local schools is troubling to me," New Windsor Town Supervisor George Meyers said. "Any future arrests will include the names and addresses of those involved in this illegal activity.”

