Woman Drove With Child Clinging To Vehicle In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A Northern Westchester woman has been charged with allegedly endangering the welfare of a child after driving with a teenager clinging to the bike rack of the vehicle, police announced.

Sonya Ennis, age 41, of Yorktown, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 21, after police observed a domestic dispute in the parking lot of the Yorktown Police Department.

According to the Yorktown Police, around 10:20 pm, an officer observed a domestic dispute in the parking lot of police headquarters.

Following an investigation, it is alleged that Ennis endangered the welfare of a 15-year-old child by driving her vehicle from a Yorktown residence to the Yorktown Police Department parking lot with the child clinging to a rear bike rack on the outside of her vehicle, police said.

Ennis was arrested and brought inside police headquarters for processing and the child was left in the care of an adult family member.

Following processing on the above charge, Ennis was released on her own recognizance and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.