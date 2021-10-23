Woman Driving Intoxicated Resists Arrest After I-287 Stop, Police Say

A Westchester County woman is facing charges after police said she drove while intoxicated and resisted arrest.

New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-287 in the town of Harrison for a number of traffic violations at about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, police said.

The driver, 46-year-old Michele Lavarde, of Port Chester, was found to be intoxicated, State Police said.

Police said Lavarde resisted arrest as she was taken into custody. She later refused to give a breath sample, authorities said.

State Police said Lavarde was charged with the following misdemeanors:

Driving while intoxicated

Resisting arrest

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

