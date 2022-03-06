Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman, Dog Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
A woman and her dog were killed in a fire at a Hudson Valley home, according to a report from Mid Hudson News.
The news outlet reported that the fire broke out at a Dutchess County home, located on Lakeview Road in LaGrange, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

LaGrange Fire Chief Tim O’Connor told Mid Hudson News that the fire engulfed the home, and he said multiple additional fire departments responded to help extinguish the blaze. 

Investigators in Dutchess County were later called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire and help recover the remains of the woman who died, the news outlet reported.

Read the full report from Mid Hudson News here.

