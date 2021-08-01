Woman Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash In Hudson Valley

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle overnight crash in Westchester County overnight.

Westchester County Police said the crash happened at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

A driver was traveling west on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers when the vehicle went to get on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway, police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while going around a curve to get on the Saw Mill Parkway, according to police.

Police said five people were in the vehicle, and one of the passengers was killed.

Authorities said the woman who died was a 54-year-old New York City woman. Her identity has not yet been released pending notification of her family.

Several other people in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation. Police said no charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

