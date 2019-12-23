Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Woman Dies After Slipping On Icy Slope At Popular Hiking Spot In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Mohonk Preserve
Mohonk Preserve Photo Credit: Mohonk Preserve

A 71-year-old woman slipped on an icy slope and fell to her death while hiking.

Margaret A. Fitzgerald, of Wappingers Falls, was killed around 10:50 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, while hiking on the Mohonk Preserve Table Rocks trail, said Ulster County Sheriff's Lt. Abram Markiewicz.

According to Markiewicz, Fitzgerald had been hiking with a group about a mile-and-a-half from the trailhead when she slipped on an icy slope and fell 50-feet down a narrow crevice.

Forest rangers responded and rappelled down to reach Fitzgerald, however, she was dead from her injuries, Markiewicz said.

In addition to the forest rangers, the department was assisted on the scene by the Marbletown Fire Department, High Falls Rescue Squad, Mobile Life Support Services, the Mohonk Preserve staff.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.