Woman Dies After Driving Vehicle Into Hudson River, Police Say

This story has been updated.

A woman has died after driving her vehicle into the Hudson River in Westchester.

The incident took place around 12:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, near a riverside park in Verplanck, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

The woman was discovered in the car in about 10 feet of water by divers from Yorktown Heights, he said.

Due to a strong drift, it took searchers a while to located the vehicle.

Police are not sure how the car ended up in the water, and say the incident is under investigation, pending the outcome of an autopsy.

The woman has not been identified, O'Leary said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.