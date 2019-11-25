Woman Dies After Being Struck By SUV At Busy Area Intersection

A 67-year-old woman who was struck by an SUV on a busy intersection in Westchester has died from her injuries.

The incident happened on Friday, Nov. 22 in Edgemont at about 6:10 p.m. at Fort Hill Road just south of where it intersects with Underhill Road.

Greenburgh Police announced the pedestrian had died on Monday, Nov. 25.

Responding police officers and EMS found the woman lying in the roadway suffering from injuries sustained from colliding with a 2014 Acura MDX that had turned onto Fort Hill Road from Underhill Road and was traveling south, Greenburgh Police said.

The operator of the MDX, a 49-year-old Edgemont woman, stopped and called 911. There were two other passengers in her vehicle, neither of whom were injured.

"Sadly, the accident took place occurred just hours after WCBS-TV aired the story about a sixth-grader who wants the town to fund a new sidewalk at this exact location," Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said. "The CBS story highlights how fast cars drive on Fort Hill Road. I believe that a sidewalk at this location is extremely important and will ask that this be given high priority attention."

Greenburgh Detectives and Traffic Unit are continuing to conduct an accident investigation and asking anyone with information to please contact them at 914-989-1725.

