Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Car Photo Released, FBI Joins Police To Probe Yorktown Vandalism As Possible Hate Crimes
Police & Fire

Woman Dies After Altercation With Police, Rockland DA Says

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A woman has died following an altercation with Spring Valley police.
A woman has died following an altercation with Spring Valley police. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A woman who had an altercation with police has died following the incident, said the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

The incident took place in Spring Valley during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 4, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

"My office has been working with the Spring Valley Police Department throughout the weekend to ensure that an extensive investigation is being conducted into the incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday," Walsh said in a statement.

According to Walsh, the woman came into contact with Spring Valley Police officers and after an altercation with the officers, had a medical episode requiring her to be transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

"Sadly, she passed away last night," Walsh said.

The investigation is ongoing and multiple agencies are participating in the case, he added.

"Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased," Walsh said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.