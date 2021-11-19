Woman Crossing Rockland Roadway Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car

A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car while crossing a busy Hudson Valley roadway.

The incident took place around 5:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, on Western Highway between Grand Avenue and Cedar Street in the Rockland County hamlet of Tappan.

According to Sgt. Joesph Sullivan, of the Orangetown Police, a 2013 Volvo S80 driven by a 64-year-old man from Tappan was traveling southbound on Western Hwy when he struck an 86- year-old woman who was crossing Western Highway on foot.

The woman was transported to Nyack Hospital by South Orangetown Ambulance Corps with life-threatening injuries, Sullivan said.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting further investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

