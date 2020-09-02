Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Woman Assaults 10-Year-Old Daughter, Slamming Head On Ground, Police Say

Christina Coulter
An area woman choked her ten-year-old daughter, causing the child to fall to the ground, then slammed the child's head into the ground "multiple times," according to police. Photo Credit: File

An area woman choked her ten-year-old daughter, causing the child to fall to the ground, then slammed the child's head into the ground "multiple times," according to police.

Ulster County resident Sarah J. Silinovich of Saugerties, 42, was reportedly charged with the violation of second-degree harassment and the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child after the incident, which police responded to on Monday, Aug. 31 at approximately 9:05 p.m.

The child was transported by a private vehicle to Kingston Hospital after she was treated on the scene by Diaz Ambulance paramedics, according to Saugerties Police Chief Joe Sinagra.

A restraining order protecting the child from the mother was issued by the town of Saugerties court, and Child Protective Services was notified of the incident. 

