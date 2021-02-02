Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Woman Arrested For Driving While High In Area, Having Stolen Credit Cards, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested an Orange County woman for allegedly driving while high on drugs and having stolen credit cards.
An area woman is behind bars after police found that she was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and in possession of several stolen credit cards.

Destiny S. Pettway, age 30, of Newburgh, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 26, by New York State Police after troopers responded to a report of a sick person on I-87 in the town of Bethlehem, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick, while interviewing Pettaway, troopers determined that she was intoxicated and in possession of drugs, as well as several stolen credit cards.

A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately 4.12 grams of crack cocaine, 171 hits of Suboxone, 3 grams of cocaine, and 5 ounces of pills varying from Xanax, Hydrocodone, and Oxycodone, McCormick said.

Pettway was transported by ambulance to Albany Medical Center where she refused a chemical test or blood draw to determine the alcohol and drug content in her system. She was released from the hospital to the custody of the State Police where she was transported for processing.

Pettway was charged with:

  • Five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
  • Four counts of criminal possession of stolen property
  • DWI
  • Driving while impaired by drugs

 Pettway was remanded to Albany County Bail without bail due to the felony charges and a Bench Warrant for her arrest for assault with a Weapon from the Schenectady Police Department.   

