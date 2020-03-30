Woman Arrested For Attacking, Attempting To Choke Victim In Area, Police Say

A 46-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly attacking another woman and attempting to choke her.

Ulster County resident Renee J. Hart, of Kingston, was arrested for an incident that took place on Friday, March 20, after police responded to a report of a dispute, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

Saugerties Police responded to a report of a dispute that occurred at a residence on Old Stage Road. The called told officers she was involved in a physical altercation with Hart, Sinagra said.

During the course of the fight, Hart allegedly threw the victim to the ground and then punched in her in the face multiple times, he added.

Hart also allegedly placed her hands around the victim’s neck which ultimately impeded the victim’s ability to breathe.

Officers arrested Hart on Friday, March 27, and charged her with attempted assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment.

She was released on an appearance ticket.

