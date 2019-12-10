Woman Airlifted After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole On Route 45

A motorist was airlifted to the hospital after a car crashed into a utility pole, leading to the closure of a stretch of Route 45 in Rockland County overnight.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 in New Hempstead, leading to the closure of the roadway between Rensselaer Drive and Greenridge Way as Orange and Rockland Utilities crews worked to restore power.

The roadway reopened around 5:40 a.m.

The woman driving the car suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Westchester Medical Center, Ramapo Police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to police. Orange and Rockland Utilities are on scene making repairs.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.