Woman, Age 27, Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing Attempted Hudson Valley Stop, Police Say

A Connecticut woman is in trouble for leading authorities on a chase after they attempted to pull her over in Westchester County, police said.

On Monday, Nov. 28, around 8:45 a.m., police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 95 southbound in Rye for a traffic violation. After the vehicle failed to stop, a chase began, according to New York State Police.

The vehicle then eventually left I-95 at exit 18B in White Plains and briefly pulled over on the right shoulder before again driving off, police said.

Police then stopped the pursuit when the vehicle entered the village of Mamaroneck because of "unsafe actions" performed by the suspect. However, the vehicle was then found shortly after parked in the village in the area of James Street and Warren Avenue, according to authorities.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Fairfield County resident Brianne Jeremy, of Stamford, was then told to leave her vehicle, where she resisted arrest, police said.

Jeremy was then taken into custody and processed. According to police, she is charged with the following:

Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle;

Second-degree reckless endangerment;

Resisting arrest.

Jeremy is scheduled to appear in City Of Rye Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m., police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.