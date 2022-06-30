Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Stealing From Her Care Recipient In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
A Dutchess County woman was nabbed for allegedly stealing from the person she care for.
A Dutchess County woman was nabbed for allegedly stealing from the person she care for. Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

A Hudson Valley woman was nabbed for alleged identity theft of the person she care for after her financial institution tipped off police.

Dutchess County resident Brandy Lee, age 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Tuesday, June 28, by the New York State Police in conjunction with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Following a tip from a financial institution investigation in conjunction with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office determined Lee, while employed as the victim’s caretaker, impersonated and stole from the victim for her own financial gain, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

She was charged with:

  • Identity theft
  • Scheme to defraud
  • Grand larceny
  • 11 counts of falsifying business records
  • 11 counts of criminal impersonation

Lee was remanded to the Westchester County Jail awaiting arraignment.

