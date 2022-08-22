Woman Accused Of Stealing $2,500 From Staples In Hudson Valley

A Northern Westchester woman was allegedly caught stealing more than $2,500 from a business through fraudulent refunds.

Octavia Johnson, age 37, of Mount Kisco, was arrested at the Staples on Noth Bedford Road on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and charged with grand larceny.

According to the Westchester County Police, Johnson was caught after loss prevention staff provided documentation alleging she stole more than $2,500 through fraudulent refund transactions.

She is due in Mount Kisco Court on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.