Woman Accused Of Making Terror Threats Against Area High School

A woman has been arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats against an area school.

Northern Westchester resident Diane Harris-Hines, age 54, of Peekskill, was arrested by Yorktown Police on Friday, April 23, after allegedly making a threatening phone call to the main office of Lakeland High School in Shrub Oak, said the Yorktown Police.

During the call, it's alleged the unidentified caller -- later identified as Harris-Hines -- made threats that she was on her way to the school to cause physical harm to the school administrators over what she alleged was an unresolved complaint, police said.

School Resource Officer Lawrence Paniccia immediately placed the school on lockdown and called for backup from the Yorktown Police.

An investigation began and after determining it was safe, the school was dismissed as scheduled with assistance from the police department.

A further investigation identified the caller as Harris-Hines and detectives responded to her home, but were unable to locate her, police said.

Later that night, Harris-Hines contacted the police by phone and agreed to come to police headquarters in the morning.

On Saturday, she voluntarily appeared at the police department and was placed under arrest and charged with making a terrorist threat, police said.

She was remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 29.

