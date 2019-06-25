Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Woman, 19, Stabs Teen Boy Multiple Times During Area Altercation, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Port Jervis Police arrested a teen girl for stabbing another teen with a pocket knife.
Port Jervis Police arrested a teen girl for stabbing another teen with a pocket knife. Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department

A 19-year-old woman was arrested by Port Jervis Police for the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy during a fight.

The incident took place during the late evening on Sunday, June 23, on Sussex Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line, said Port Jervis Police Chief William J. Worden.

During the attack, police Juliette Pampalone, of Port Jervis, allegedly used a small folding knife to stab the 15-year-old multiple times in the upper body and neck, Worden said.

The victim was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for medical treatment. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Pampalone was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

She was arraigned in Port Jervis City Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.