Breaking News: Illegal Club Closed, Property Owner Hit With 10 Violations In Rockland
Police & Fire

Wife Of Syracuse University Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Robbed At Gunpoint, Reports Says

Zak Failla
Jim and Juli Boeheim Jim and Juli Boeheim
Jim and Juli Boeheim Photo Credit: The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation
Juli Boeheim was robbed outside the Cheesecake Factory at the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse. Juli Boeheim was robbed outside the Cheesecake Factory at the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse.
Juli Boeheim was robbed outside the Cheesecake Factory at the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The wife of Hall of Fame Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of a popular upstate New York shopping destination, according to multiple reports.

Juli Boeheim was reportedly robbed shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 in the parking lot of Destiny USA, a shopping mall in Syracuse.

According to reports, a suspect - possibly a juvenile - started a conversation with Boeheim while she was sitting in her car near the Cheesecake Factory entrance, at which point he pulled out a gun and reached inside her vehicle to grab her purse.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the purse and proceeded to flee in a separate car with two other juveniles that sped away.

No injuries were reported, and no suspects have been taken into custody. The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing.

According to WHAM-TV, an ABC affiliate in Rochester, a previous armed robbery took place at the same Cheesecake Factory last week.

The operators of Destiny USA, Pyramid Management Group, released a statement regarding the incident. 

“The safety of our guests, employees, and tenants is our top priority at Destiny USA. We are appalled to learn of the unfortunate incident that took place earlier today."

Jim Boeheim has been the head coach at Syracuse since 1976. He was the Naismith College Coach of the Year in 2010 and entered the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005. He has been married to Juli Boeheim since 1997.

