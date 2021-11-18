Westchester Resident Charged With Assault After Attack Leaving Man In 'Grave Condition'

An elderly man is in grave condition after being assaulted by a Westchester resident in Fairfield County, authorities said.

The incident took place around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17 on Cold Spring Road in Stamford, said Lt. Tom Scanlon, of the Stamford Police.

According to Scanlon, the Stamford Police Department responded and encountered a scene of two vehicles in the roadway and a victim on the ground and unconscious.

Patrol officers immediately rendered aid to the victim with the assistance of SFD and SEMS. The victim, a 71-year-old Stamford resident was transported to Stamford Hospital and is in grave condition, said Scanlon.

Major Crime and Crime Scene investigators responded to the incident and conducted interviews with numerous witnesses.

As a result, Westchester County resident Emmanuel Joshua Matias, age 25, of Yonkers, was arrested and charged with assault of an elderly person.

Matias is currently in custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

