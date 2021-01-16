Westchester Man Nabbed For Felony DWI After Separates Crashes, State Police Say

A Westchester man was arrested for felony DWI after a hit-and-run and then a crash on I-287.

Florencio Diaz, age 39, of Yonkers, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 9, after New York State Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the village of Elmsford, said the state police.

A preliminary investigation found that Diaz reportedly sideswiped a 2021 Jeep Wrangler. Diaz continued to travel west and exited the thruway where he crashed into a fence on Nepperham Avenue in the village of Elmsford.

No injuries were reported as a result of the accidents.

After interviewing Diaz, he was found to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Tarrytown where he refused to give a breath sample.

Additionally, Diaz has a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years and is required to operate a vehicle with an ignition interlock device.

As a result, he was charged with felony DWI and operating a vehicle with no interlock device.

Diaz was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets.

