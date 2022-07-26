Westchester Man Nabbed Driving Wrong Way On Saw Mill Parkway While Drunk, Police Say

A Westchester man has been charged with felony DWI after he was intercepted driving the wrong way on the Saw Mill River Parkway while drunk, according to police.

The incident took place in Yonkers around 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 26.

A Westchester County Police officer was patrolling the parkway and driving northbound near Palmer Road in Yonkers when he observed an Audi sedan coming at him in the wrong direction of travel, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

He let the vehicle pass him in the left lane of travel, made a U-turn, and pulled the driver over a short distance away, O'Leary said.

The driver had an odor of alcohol on his breath and told the officer he was driving home to Elmsford from Manhattan. He was taken into custody after failing a roadside field sobriety test, he added.

Daniel Marino, age 30, of Elmsford, was charged with a felony count of DWI because he has a previous DWI conviction in the past 10 years, O'Leary said.

He was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and was issued summonses for operating an unregistered vehicle and for driving the wrong way, he added.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Yonkers City Court in August.

Acting Commissioner Terrance Raynor said, “Several other vehicles came northbound on the parkway right after our officer stopped this car. They would have been directly in the path of this wrong-way, intoxicated driver. This traffic stop and arrest averted a potential tragedy.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.