Westchester Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Palisades Parkway In Rockland

A Westchester County resident was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

The crash took place in Rockland County around 6:50 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 on the parkway near Exit 16 southbound in Stony Point.

New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Acura MDX driven by Michael Paradis, age 56, of Pelham, was traveling south at a high rate of speed when the vehicle exited the roadway on the west shoulder, struck a tree and rolled over.

Paradis was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

The crash took place a day before another fatal crash on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County in Haverstraw that killed a 36-year-old Orange County man. Click here to read the entire story on that crash.

