Weaving Driver Nabbed For DWI, Has License Revoked, Police Say

A 37-year-old man was arrested for alleged DWI after numerous 911 callers reported a car weaving into oncoming traffic in Ulster County.

Greene County resident James S. Hartley Jr., of the Town of Ashland, was arrested around 10:24 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 25, in Saugerties, after police responded to the area of Kings High Way for a civilian complaint, said Chief Joseph Sinagra.

According to Sinagra, Hartley was reportedly unable to maintain lanes and was weaving in and out of the oncoming traffic lane.

Officers located the vehicle on Route 212 in the area of the Speedway. Hartley was found to be intoxicated and was arrested at the scene and processed where he refused to submit to a chemical test, Sinagra said.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket after his driver's license was revoked.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.