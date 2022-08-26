Contact Us
Wanted Out-Of-State Man Apprehended In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me
AJ Brown
AJ Brown Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

An out-of-state man wanted for assaulting a woman was nabbed by police in the Hudson Valley.

The man was apprehended in Ulster County while officers were conducting a warrant investigation on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

While conducting the investigation, officers located AJ Brown, age unknown, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, living in the hamlet of Glasco, in the town of Saugerties, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

Brown was wanted out of Maryland on a warrant from Baltimore County for felony assault of a woman on I-95 in December 2021, Sinagra said.

He was taken into custody by officers without incident. 

Brown was processed and arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on the charge of being a fugitive from justice. 

He was sent to the Ulster County Jail without bail, awaiting extradition proceedings.

