Police & Fire

Wanted CT Fugitive Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor Bracelet Likely Fled To NY, Police Say

Police are on the lookout for Connecticut fugitive Fernando Irizzary, 42, of Willimantic, who allegedly cut off his ankle monitor bracelet and is likely to have fled to New York.
Police are on the lookout for Connecticut fugitive Fernando Irizzary, 42, of Willimantic, who allegedly cut off his ankle monitor bracelet and is likely to have fled to New York. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Police are on the lookout for a Connecticut fugitive who allegedly cut off his ankle monitor bracelet and is likely to have fled to New York.

The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad at Troop E in Montville say Fernando Irizzary, 42, of Willimantic has an active and extraditable felony arrest warrant with charges for first-degree failure to appear.

Irizarry was previously monitored with a court-ordered ankle bracelet and was awaiting trial for charges of threatening and inciting injuries to a person, police say. The warrant has a $250,000 cash bond attached.

Police say Irizarry fled the state and cut off his ankle bracelet while traveling in New York. He was last known to drive a 2006 grey Hyundai with a Connecticut license plate reading AU05575.

Irizarry is believed to have connections in Willimantic, Norwich and New Jersey. Police warn anyone who sees Irizarry to exert caution and avoid approaching him. To report sightings, call 911 or Troop E in Montville at (860) 848-6548.

