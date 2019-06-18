Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Palisades Parkway Stretch Reopens After Downed Tree Causes Closure
Police & Fire

Viral Arrest Video Prompts Investigation Of Police Brutality In Orange County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A video has gone viral, prompting questions of alleged police brutality.
A video has gone viral, prompting questions of alleged police brutality. Video Credit: Chris Sicina via Facebook

An investigation has been launched in Orange County after a video went viral that prompted questions of police brutality in Port Jervis.

On Thursday, June 13, local resident Chris Sicina shared a video on Facebook of an arrest in progress on Pennsylvania Avenue, where a suspect is dragged to the ground, appears to be kneed and punched in the head by a Port Jervis Police Department officer.

The video was accompanied by the caption, “This Has To Stop ! … This is police brutality.”

In the video, a police officer can be seen kneeing the suspect several times while he is on the ground. The second man, in plain clothes, then comes into the frame and strikes the suspect with a closed fist near his head. It is unclear what happened before the arrest or video began rolling or what prompted the incident.

In response, an investigation has been launched which is “ongoing.” The department says it is “currently investigating the video and the use of force administratively,” and the District Attorney's Office is conducting its own separate investigation of the incident.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.