Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Video: Wrong-Way Crash Narrowly Avoided On I-287

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police released video of a near wrong-way crash in Harrison.
Police released video of a near wrong-way crash in Harrison. Video Credit: Harrison Police Department

A police officer on patrol in Westchester was in the right place at the right time and helped a motorist driving the wrong way avoid a crash.

The Harrison Police Department released a video showing a wrong-way driver crossing the Anderson Hill Bridge on I-287 who narrowly avoided crashing into two cars passing on the roadway.

Police said the driver was elderly and confused, and was able to be pointed in the right direction by the officer without any incident.

“Another alert officer at the right place and at the right time. This driver was crossing the Anderson Hill Road bridge over I-287 going the wrong direction,” police said. “They narrowly avoided colliding with (two) vehicles on this video alone and approached an exit ramp from Westchester (Avenue).”

The latest wrong-way driver comes on the heels of several other similar incidents in and around Harrison earlier this year, including a crash that led to the death of a teenage boy and a 57-year-old man from Ardsley on I-287.

Following repeated incidents of wrong-way driving, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that he is creating a task force that will look into making safety improvements on entrance and exit ramps on county highways.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.