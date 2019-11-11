Video: Two Families Displaced After Fire Breaks Out At Townhouses In Suffern

Two families were displaced after a fire caused extensive damage to townhouses in Suffern.

The blaze broke out in one townhouse at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 on Chippewa Court in the Ramapo Cirque community off Montebello and Hemion roads. Officers immediately checked if any occupants were inside and determined that the homeowner and all occupants were out of the residence, Suffern Police said.

The fire then spread to the second townhouse, police said.

Other townhouses were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but does not appear suspicious, police said.

The Suffern Volunteer Hose Co. 1, Suffern Hook & Ladder Co. 1, Tallman and Mahwah fire departments all responded.

"Thanks to all who braved the cold and assisted in this effort," Suffern Police said.

